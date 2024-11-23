Homeowner in search of maintenance-free yard for future tiny home receives expert advice: 'Would that be an issue for resale?'

"One of my ideas was to till out all the grass and just let the property be all dirt."

Tiny-house living often begins with finding an ideal plot of land.

There's a lot to consider. Do you value great views? Would you like to be close to local amenities? Do you need a decent amount of acreage to raise animals or grow vegetables?

Whatever the situation, you might end up with more land to take care of than you had in your previous home. With that comes the potential for a lot of hard work.

That's why one person dreaming of the tiny-house lifestyle needed some advice for low-maintenance landscaping options that would reduce the time and effort they needed to put into gardening, helping them to enjoy a little extra peace in their future minimalist home.

"I'm wanting a low effort/low cost way to maintain a plot of land," they began a post on the r/tinyhomes subreddit. "One of my ideas was to till out all the grass and just let the property be all dirt. Would that be an issue for resale? I've also thought about making it all rocks (same reason), but suspect this wouldn't cater to the masses if/when going to sell.

"Any ideas for how to keep my property low-maintenance (not needing to mow etc)?"

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Thankfully, there are a lot of options to consider.

"Native plants are the way," one Redditor replied. "Dirt will just grow weeds — usually invasive plants that out-compete everything else and don't support birds or wildlife."

"Mulch?" another suggested. "Ground up pine bark is available in my area."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other low-maintenance options include clover or buffalo grass, while xeriscaping — a low-irrigation garden that takes advantage of rocks and native vegetation to reduce water requirements — could be a particularly useful option in warmer climates.

One of the reasons many turn to tiny-house living is to save money. Small-scale homes typically require a lot less energy than standard homes, helping to reduce domestic bills. Meanwhile, with minimal space available, you really have to declutter your home, and that also means avoiding the temptation to buy things you don't need that take up room.

That's why native plants could be the way to go. Since they are suited to local soil and weather conditions, they don't need as much water or fertilizer to thrive — which keeps dollars in your pocket. If they grow in abundance, they will also help to keep out invasive species, which will save you money on herbicides. And with less need to mow, you'll reduce expensive energy requirements.

What's more, native plants help to boost biodiversity and encourage the presence of pollinators, which are essential for the world's food supply.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.