Homeowner seeks advice for final touches on stunning tiny home kitchen: 'What are some must haves?'

For anyone who has ever moved into a tiny home (or lived in a very small apartment) it can be a real challenge to figure out how to use your space with maximal efficiency — but that challenge can also be viewed as an exciting opportunity.

One tiny home-haver recently posted to the r/tinyhomes subreddit looking for advice. "Just finished the kitchen, what are some must haves for cooking in a tiny home?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unsurprisingly, the subreddit for people who are enthusiastic about living in small spaces was chock-full of usable advice.

"Cast iron. Lasts forever. Is bomb-proof. Makes food taste amazing. Works for frying or in the oven or on the fire. Get hanging racks for them and hang them up around the walls, will add a nice rustic touch to the place that pairs functionality," wrote one commenter.

When the poster responded positively, they were redirected to yet another subreddit, this one for cast iron-lovers.

"Air fryer! It's great and can be used for a diverse number of meals and sides," another commenter chimed in.

Of course, having to pick and choose which items to have in the kitchen meant the poster also had to decide between all of the helpful and valid advice they received.

"Wow, we have a near identical kitchen layout," wrote one commenter. "But a proper (old antique one if you wanna be fancy) coffee grinder (not just for coffee beans). Fresh ground nuts, or spices really caps off a lot of recipes and adds texture."

"Function dictates form when you have limited space. I checked out your build, looks great," the original poster replied.

Many of the people who turn toward tiny home living are aware of their own pollution footprint, and are seeking to bring it down as much as possible by using less energy and resources than they would in a standard-sized house. The companies that produce these domiciles often market their efficiency and environmental sustainability (as well as the money saving aspects that are tied into those concepts).

From that standpoint, this homeowner could also look at some sustainable food and kitchen practices, such as growing their own vegetables, and cutting back on meat in their diet.

