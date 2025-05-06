Gardener bewildered after opening seed package to find unexpected plant with dangerous reputation: 'I don't know how to report'

It's enough to make anyone trying to cultivate a natural lawn hesitate about purchasing seeds online.

Switching to a natural lawn or starting a rewilding project is exciting, though it doesn't always work out as intended.

Because of purposeful deception or a legitimate mistake, an online vendor (Etsy) sold a Redditor an invasive species of Asiatic tiger lily rather than a native Michigan lily. "I don't know how to report," the OP posted in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The nonnative species was introduced to North America in the late 19th century. It is a beautiful ornamental flower that blooms with blazing orange petals covered in a shower of black spots and includes jet-black anthers.

Asiatic tiger lilies are not listed as invasive in Michigan, but they are in specific areas in other states. The issue is not so much the lily but the OP's effort to create a natural prairie installation across two acres, which was nearly ruined by a nonnative species.

The OP was on the right track, and receiving tiger lily seeds rather than Michigan lily seeds might have been a major setback. The lilies look similar, and the untrained eye probably won't tell them apart.

It's enough to make anyone trying to cultivate a natural lawn hesitate about purchasing seeds online. Fortunately, there are reputable retailers.

Upgrading to a natural lawn comes with a variety of benefits — primarily returning the land to its natural state, attracting pollinators, reducing your environmental footprint, and cutting water usage.

Rewilding comes with its benefits as well: a dynamic, ever-changing space. It's essentially a rebellion against well-manicured lawns. Introducing native plants is the way to go since those plants are the most fit for the weather in that area.

Traditional lawns often go wrong from the start, introducing invasive species to the area, wasting water, and adding pesticides and fertilizers to the mix.

It also pays to do research when purchasing seeds online. "I wouldn't buy any plants on that site anymore," one commenter wrote.

"Research all places and plants. I got stuck when I first started my native plant journey," another said.

