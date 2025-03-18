Shopper dumbfounded over price tag on items at thrift store: 'I don't even think those are real'

A Redditor found small bags of trading cards while thrifting but wasn't impressed. Referring to the find as "insanity," they shared a photo of not one but two $159.99 price tags.

Posting in the aptly titled r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the shopper revealed three bags of trading cards for sale in a thrift store. The third was selling for $49.99. The asking prices caused one commenter to proclaim: "I don't even think those are real cards. I think they're custom-made ones."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP had an unusual experience at a thrift shop, a place where people find deals on new and vintage items.

This situation is an example of an outlier that shouldn't turn anyone away from the countless benefits of secondhand shopping, which include saving money, better-made clothing even if it's decades old, and stocking homes with luxury furniture for a fraction of retail prices. By learning how to shop at thrift stores, one can spot the corporate greed that can bleed into the industry, push past it, and cash in on the countless deals that dominate.

Thanks to thrifting, one furniture hunter found a mint-condition La-Z-Boy chair no longer manufactured for only $15 when current models retail for at least $379. Another brought home two Knoll chairs — a brand that costs a minimum of $3,500 — priced at only $14.99 each. Someone else found an accessory so prized they're "terrified to wear it"— a vintage Hermès scarf for 50 cents. Then, there's the Brunello Cucinelli cashmere sweater worth $1,500 that sold for $1 in a thrift store.

Thrifting goes beyond making shoppers and their bank accounts happy, as it's also beneficial to the environment. After all, millions of tons of discarded items waste away in landfills every year, emitting destructive polluting gases that contribute to the warming climate. However, when people understand the value of these shops, they know they have a place to sell or donate used but still good items as well as find alternatives to low-quality items at expensive department stores.

Many commenters thought the cards were fake, and some mentioned their own good deals.

"I found a uranium glass necklace valued anywhere from $40-90, for 5.99 at Goodwill," one shopper wrote.

