Shopper makes surprising discovery inside pockets of jeans purchased at thrift store: 'Didn't notice until I was in the car'

A Reddit user's lucky find sparked a wave of renewed appreciation for thrifting, not just as a money-saving hack, but as a way to strike gold (literally) while helping the planet.

A Reddit user posted on r/thrifting and shared a surprising discovery: $16 in the pocket of a secondhand pair of jeans. "Didn't notice until I was in the car," they wrote in the post, alongside a photo of the jeans and a small stack of bills.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a small moment, but one that struck a chord with fellow thrifters, as it felt relatable and lucky. This lucky happening is the dream of many thrifters.

While finding forgotten cash is rare, thrifting is full of hidden treasures, from vintage jackets to out-of-print books, all at a fraction of retail price. It's also a smart way to keep usable items out of landfills and reduce the waste caused by fast fashion.

Thrifting also extends the life cycle of clothing, which often still has years of wear left. For those learning to sew or upcycle, secondhand clothes offer affordable material to experiment with, making it easier to develop creative skills without breaking the bank.

On average, Americans toss 81 pounds of clothing per year. By shopping secondhand, people can reduce that number and keep good-quality clothes, shoes, and accessories in use longer.

It's a win all around: lower prices, less waste, and the occasional lucky find. Whether you're thrifting out of necessity, curiosity, or just fun, it's clear that secondhand shopping can come with unexpected rewards. Sometimes it is literally stuffed inside the pockets of the item you've found.

Commenters were a mix of excited and (understandably) jealous of the original poster's lucky find. Many jumped in to share their own thrift store surprises, like one user who wrote, "I thrifted overalls and there was a grocery list and $20 in it." Another added, "I found someone's Bitcoin passcodes … in a thrifted denim jacket."

One commenter even shared how the thrill of the hunt has become a family tradition: "I've recently told my two youngest granddaughters about people finding money in pockets at thrift stores. Now they want to go to the thrift stores every weekend."

