Shopper stunned after looking up true value of items purchased from Goodwill: 'It's a great find for sure'

Finding a high-end accessory or household item at your local Goodwill just hits differently, especially when you discover how expensive they usually are.

A user on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit had some of the best luck you can get out of these things, as they managed to nail an over $1,000 haul for just $30.

"After buying them I checked out the tag and then looked up the website. Turns out they're worth $459 each! According to the website, after [tax] and shipping they'd cost $1,083," the original post read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The product turned out to be a table lamp from Rejuvenation, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., which produces classic-style lighting and housing accessories.

"It's a great find for sure. Enjoy them," one user commented.

"Beautiful lamp well worth the $15 each," another added.

High-end housing items like this are often marked for sale at a thrift store at a remarkably low price. Another secondhand shopper, for example, managed to snag a $300 vintage coffee table for just $20, sparking some envy online.

Someone else managed to find some vintage Gucci loafers for only $4, even though they usually sell for upwards of $1,000 or more on their own, showing just how easy it is to find designer or luxury items for a bargain by exploring your thrift shopping options.

"That's what 'they' charge. You paid what they are worth! Nice find!" another user commented.

Buying items such as these through thrift shopping can not only save you hundreds of dollars on products you love (for obvious reasons), but it also helps keep these products from being thrown away and filling up landfills, especially those that may be in excellent condition but still end up being discarded.

It has even been reported that people can save upwards of $1,700 a year by shopping at secondhand stores instead of major retailers.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.