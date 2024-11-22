Shopper surprised after reading label inside one-of-a-kind item from thrift store: 'It's so difficult to find'

Thrifting can unearth all sorts of treasures, as one delighted shopper recently found out when they were lucky enough to find a woolen kilt at their local secondhand store.

The shopper shared their find in Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls by posting pictures of the tartan kilt along with a photo of its label, which showed it was made by Geoffrey (Tailor) Highland Crafts, a renowned kilt-maker in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The thrilled shopper wrote that they had picked the kilt up for just $6, which is a bargain considering similar kilts are selling for over $100 on a number of secondhand platforms.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to unearth treasures like this at a fraction of their retail cost. Often, donated items are in great condition, making it a great option for buying high-quality and rare items at a much-reduced price, saving you money while giving items a second life.









Thrift stores are also a great place to source clothing and other apparel for DIY projects, such as making tie-dyed T-shirts or refurbishing preloved furniture. This can be a savvy way to add unique pieces to your wardrobe and your home.

Extending the life of the items we buy is also good for the environment and our health. This may be particularly important for clothes and other textiles because textile production is responsible for a lot of pollution and waste globally, including overconsumption of natural resources, water pollution, and waste building up in landfills.

Moreover, as Earth.org explains, people are buying and disposing of clothes at a much faster rate due to the rise of fast fashion. Shopping at thrift stores helps to reduce textile waste and also provides you with high-quality clothes that are likely to last much longer.

People in the comments applauded the shopper's rare find. One person wrote, "Beautiful! It's so difficult to find kilts or tartan skirts in general."

While another shared how they felt about the find by simply writing, "JEALOUS."

