Shopper stunned by item hidden behind drawer of jewelry box purchased at thrift store: 'Wow'

Thrifting a great item at a good price can feel like striking gold, but what happens when that item comes with more than you bargained for?

Thanks to a stuck drawer, a lucky Redditor just turned a casual thrift store run into $200.

In a post shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls titled, "Bought a neat looking jewelry box, but the bottom drawer wouldn't close," a thrifter showed off a vintage wooden jewelry box they picked up for $35. Adorned with fleur-de-lis silver detailing, the box was a find in and of itself, but what was inside turned out to be even more impressive.

"I couldn't resist this box for $35. When I got home, I took the 2 screws out that act as a drawer stop and found a Links of London bracelet inside!" the user wrote.

Turns out that the bracelet is not just any bracelet; it is a silver charm piece from the once-iconic British brand Links of London. Jewelry like this typically retails for around $200 on secondhand sites, and the original poster said they are going to resell the bracelet and make some extra cash -– another benefit of thrifting.

It's a stunning example of why seasoned thrifters always check the drawers, pockets, and compartments of thrifted items.

Thrifting has become a popular way to save money on unique finds and essentials, and in cases like these, the hunt for thrifting is definitely worth it.

Whether it's by uncovering cash inside of Disney VHS tapes or picking up a letter from Winston Churchill, secondhand shopping comes with a thrill and the possibility of hidden treasure. Plus, thrifting helps keep items out of landfills, reduces waste, and can prevent overconsumption.

Commenters on the post echoed the poster's excitement, with one saying: "That's really awesome! Congrats on your great find!!"

Another user chimed in with a hint of envy: "Wow! This is great! I've always wanted to find something in a jewelry box I thrift!"

Whether you're looking to save money or strike gold, thrifting proves again and again that value lies in unlikely, sustainably discovered spots.

