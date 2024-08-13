Shopper astounded after stumbling upon high-end espresso machine at local Goodwill: 'It saves me so much money'

"I was convinced it wasn't going to work, but it does!"

A thrifty shopper just scored the deal of a lifetime, and coffee lovers everywhere buzzed with excitement.

A Reddit user in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community shared their incredible find: a De'Longhi Espresso Maker for just $19.99 at Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, which has gained significant attention, shows a sleek De'Longhi machine that typically retails for up to $2,500. The lucky thrifter shared their initial skepticism, writing, "I was convinced it wasn't going to work, but it does!"

They added humorously, "Now I need some espresso cups because my normal mugs don't fit under it without removing the grate."



This incredible find highlights the many benefits of thrifting, a practice that's gaining popularity as people look for ways to save money and live more sustainably. Thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities, from everyday necessities to high-end appliances like this espresso maker.

By choosing secondhand items, including clothes and appliances, shoppers can save significant amounts of money while reducing the demand for new products. This, in turn, helps conserve resources and energy used in manufacturing. Plus, thrifting keeps perfectly good items out of landfills, giving them a second life in a new home.

The comments section of the post was filled with excitement and similar success stories.

One user shared, "I got my Nespresso at Goodwill after over a year of looking, it was my thrifting white whale, it saves me so much money."

Another chimed in with a relatable experience: "I got this exact model from my local thrift store too! I'm going to have to replace the pump on mine (about $35), but it's still a lot less money than a new one!"

Some savvy thrifters even turn their finds into profitable side hustles. As one commenter revealed, "I've made some $$$$$ off espresso machines. I [resold] two Brevilles in the past couple years making like $300 each."

This story serves as an inspiring reminder that with a bit of patience and persistence, anyone can find amazing deals while contributing to a more sustainable future.

So, next time you're in need of something new, like a Dutch oven, a necklace, or anything in between, check out your local thrift store. You might just stumble upon your own treasure — and save some serious cash in the process.

