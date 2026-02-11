Shopper thrilled after finding quality item for cheap at thrift store: 'Score'

Consumers save when shopping at thrift stores, no matter what they're purchasing, but sometimes thrift stores have massive sales that increase those savings exponentially.

One Reddit user posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit about the amazing piece of furniture they managed to obtain when their local thrift shop marked everything in the store down.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They shared a photo of a wooden dresser, complete with a mirror on top, and wrote, "Snagged this at a thrift store ... They were having a $1 sale (everything was $1!) ... it's in amazing condition and holds all my clothes. Score!"

People were quick to comment on the steal and share stories of owning or knowing someone who owned the same furniture piece.

"This is insane for $1. Looks fantastic," a Redditor commented.

Another user shared, "My grandparents had one that looked just like this. Thanks for the sweet memories!"

Admittedly, finding vintage furniture for a mere dollar is something that doesn't happen often at thrift stores, but people do frequently discover well-made, high-quality secondhand vintage and modern furniture that costs far less than the retail price. Thrifters have come across $120 vintage flower coffee tables that retail for over $8,000, $5 antique rocking chairs, and so much more.

Any inexpensive furniture find is a fantastic one, but vintage furniture is particularly phenomenal because it tends to be made with higher-quality materials and the kind of craftsmanship one rarely finds in modern pieces.

Shoppers might even come across a piece of furniture they don't need, but that is so affordable that purchasing it to clean it up, resell it, and make a profit is more than worth the effort.

Best of all, shopping secondhand means saving on every purchase, whether it's name-brand sweaters or designer jewelry, making thrift stores one of the best ways to get what one needs, even when the cost of everything is going up.

