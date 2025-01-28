Tesla driver returns to shocking scene after leaving car parked in city: 'This is purely vandalism'

Going on a road trip with your family should be fun. You shouldn't have to worry about where you leave your car, but one Redditor's Tesla was vandalized when it was parked downtown.

The Reddit community felt for the driver, but some people weren't surprised.

The Tesla owner posted images of the damage in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit. The photos show smashed front and driver's side windows.

"It was my fault that I parked on the street in downtown Portland OR and thought it would be alright," the original poster said.

They were traveling with their family from Seattle when it happened. The OP was lucky to find a shop to replace the glass, but it wouldn't be "genuine tempered glass." Plus, the shop quoted $1,100, while Tesla quoted $2,000. That is a high cost for an issue that wasn't even the driver's fault.

Unfortunately, vandalism against electric vehicles is common. Misinformation and distrust in EVs have caused people to lash out, and owners have to deal with the damage.

While the post was made before the latest example in the news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent controversial moments could also have played a role, as some Tesla owners have even said they would be selling their vehicle as a result. It seems likely, though, that anyone with concerns about Musk would understand that owning a Tesla does not mean approval of everything the company's leader has said and done.

Ultimately, low-polluting EVs such as Teslas should be driven as long as they are in working order.

Another Redditor experienced a similar situation. After writing a Facebook post encouraging people to switch to an EV to save money on gas, they woke up to find that their car's charging port had been damaged.

While people might want to reap the benefits of an EV, such as saving money, seeing electric vehicles vandalized in this manner can be a deterrent.

Switching to an EV can also benefit a community's health. According to a University of Southern California study, emergency visits related to asthma dropped 3.2% for every additional 20 electric vehicles per 1,000 people.

In the comments, Redditors were appalled at what happened to the Tesla owner.

One user said, "This is purely vandalism."

Another commented, "WTF is wrong with people?"

