New Tesla owner shocked after car targeted less than a day after delivery: 'People can be so cruel'

"Got this yesterday, bought a used one, but still someone is jealous and did this on Day 1."

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: Reddit

Though electric vehicles are much better for the environment, they can sometimes be the victim of vandals.

A post in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit has gained traction after a user shared the damage inflicted on their new Tesla.

The Redditor shared that they had only owned a secondhand Tesla for a single day before it was vandalized. The perpetrator left scratches in the paintwork, all across the top of the car windows and bonnet. The pictures shared clearly show deliberate damage, making it likely that this crime was committed specifically because it was a Tesla. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

With the photos, the original poster explained the situation by saying, "Got this yesterday, bought a used one, but still someone is jealous and did this on Day 1. Any insights on how to fix this?"

From 2023 to 2024, vandalism of EV charging systems doubled, showing that there is a wave of anti-electric vehicle sentiment on the rise. Recently, there has been an uptick in Tesla vandalism that can likely be tied to Elon Musk's actions and his role in government and politics. 

The vandalism of EVs and charging stations understandably makes people hesitant to purchase a more planet-friendly car, making the widespread adoption of EVs and the phasing out of dirty-fuel-powered vehicles a much longer process.

Some have concerns about the pollution created by manufacturing EVs and mining for elements needed for EV batteries. It's true there is some pollution involved, but much, much less than what's caused by traditional cars. Though EVs are imperfect, they are an important tool to reduce humanity's damaging reliance on gasoline and diesel.

If vandals stopped targeting electric vehicles, the road toward sustainable transport could be shortened.

One user commented, "People are terrible. I'm sorry. It really looks like it would buff out. I had some scratches on mine when I bought it. In all of mine came out. Yours doesn't appear to be through the clear coat."

"People can be so cruel," someone else added.

