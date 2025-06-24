Homeowner shares energy bills before and after installing Tesla solar panels: 'More than happy with the savings so far'

Dealing with utility bills can be one of the most frustrating experiences for any homeowner. Not only can they eat up a lot of your hard-earned money, but they can sometimes feel like they always increase, no matter what you do. Luckily, there may be a way to help.

One homeowner shared their experience with slashing their energy bill just by installing solar panels on their home.

The scoop

While posting to the r/TeslaSolar subreddit, they detailed their amount of savings since installing Tesla solar panels. "19 panels 7.6kw it was 20k out the door. Production was 1390 kw last month," the homeowner noted in the comments.

In just two months, the homeowner was ecstatic over just how much they had been able to save on their energy bill. "More than happy with the savings so far," they added.

Besides being one of the best ways to save money on your home energy needs, installing solar panels can help the environment by reducing harmful carbon pollution and cutting back on our dependence on fossil fuels. To help save money like the original poster, check out EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from trusted solar panel installers.

How it's helping

In some cases, solar panel owners can even see such a surplus of energy production that it can result in a surplus. Known as net metering, homeowners can often receive credit on their electricity bills for the excess solar energy they send back to the electric grid. While not every homeowner will see such a dramatic decrease in their energy bill, solar power can be an effective way to make your home more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

Although solar panel installation can come with a hefty price tag, there are plenty of ways to offset the cost. EnergySage's free services could help save nearly $10,000 in thanks to incentives for solar purchases and installations.

To sweeten the deal, EnergySage also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and details on solar panel incentives in every state. Together, they can help make sure that you are getting the best price for rooftop solar panels possible.

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, a number of users shared the same excitement over their own energy bill savings.

"We got ours done and signed off in Jan… not had a bill since… it's bloody marvelous I tell you," wrote one commenter.

"That turnaround is wild!" exclaimed a second user.

Another user offered up a piece of advice for the original poster. "Keep in mind, that your new monthly bill is just the non-bypassable charges, but your energy charge will be calculated as running total that results in a true-up bill at the end of your annual cycle," they noted.

