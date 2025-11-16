New Tesla owner shares honest thoughts after buying vehicle without test-driving: 'I hope it will serve me well'

"I feel like I have had it for months already."

Every driver's path to an electric vehicle is different. For one new Tesla owner, however, it started without so much as a test drive.

After ordering a Tesla Model Y sight unseen, the new car owner took to Reddit to share a photo of their first electric car and their early impressions.

"The efficiency, drive, and pretty much everything about this car is awesome," the Redditor wrote. "I hope it will serve me well."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The owner, who lives in Europe, went on to explain that they didn't test-drive the Model Y before ordering it. It's unclear why the owner didn't opt to visit a dealership, though some areas of Europe are a sizable distance from dealerships. Regardless, the driver said they felt "lucky" to find the car so comfortable without a test drive.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I feel like I have had it for months already when driving," they added. "It is so simple and intuitive."

Tesla's Model Y is the most popular EV globally, with more than 232,000 cars sold in the first nine months of 2025. For many first-time EV buyers, the model is often a gateway into cleaner driving.

Switching to an EV has major benefits for both your wallet and the planet. Transportation is one of the largest contributors to pollution worldwide, second only to electricity and heating. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce no tailpipe pollution and don't rely on dirty fuel.

The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that wider EV adoption could significantly improve public health by reducing respiratory issues, chronic illnesses, and even cancer linked to air pollution. Some studies have suggested that a full shift to EVs in cities could prevent thousands of premature deaths and save millions in healthcare costs each year.

Beyond the environmental and health perks, EVs can also provide significant savings. With far fewer moving parts, EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered vehicles. With an EV, there's no need for oil changes or many of the routine repairs that come with traditional vehicles.

Plus, charging an EV costs just a fraction of what it takes to fuel a gas-powered car — and pairing an EV with home solar can take your savings even further. When you charge your EV with solar power, you're effectively fueling for free thanks to the sun. However, home solar doesn't only cut down on EV charging costs — it can also lower (or eliminate) your home utility bill. To explore solar options for your home, check out EnergySage — an easy, TCD-vetted source for solar quotes.

For this new Tesla owner, what began as a leap of faith without a test drive has become something much more — a path toward cleaner, more sustainable travel.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.