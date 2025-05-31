New Tesla owner reveals honest thoughts after switching from gas car to electric: 'You will love every minute of it'

A Reddit user finally made their dreams a reality by upgrading to a new Tesla Model 3, and while it's loaded with modern features, Bluetooth connectivity was really the highlight for them.

Tesla has been in a serious slump lately with declining sales in most parts of the world, but the original poster shared their love of their new car in a recent post celebrating their electric vehicle upgrade.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"After years of dreaming to buy one and watching YouTube videos about the car, I finally got it yesterday."

While they loved their previous car — a Hyundai Sonata V6 — the switch to a fresh-looking EV and all its subsequent design and feature perks really got them excited.

"I know it might sound funny to you but most people take Bluetooth for granted. It has been the highlight of the model 3. I am excited," they shared in the post.

Like most modern cars, Tesla provides Bluetooth connectivity, which can be used to unlock the vehicle when you're nearby or stream media without needing wired connections.

The Model 3 is one of the most cost-effective EV options available, especially if you buy used given the number of Tesla drivers who have become disillusioned with the brand and been looking to sell, and studies have shown that owners can save up to 65% on annual fuel costs over gas-powered vehicles. Plus, when you charge your car overnight during off-peak hours, you can benefit from lower electricity rates.

You can increase those savings if you have a solar panel system installed, which lets you use the power of the sun to fuel up. Those interested in the prospect of adding solar to their home can look to EnergySage, which offers quote comparisons and expert advice to help maximize savings on installation.

Electric vehicles can be powered by renewable energy sources and don't have any planet-warming tailpipe pollution, but they're also vastly more efficient than their gas-guzzling counterparts.

They use up to 91% of the energy from their battery and regenerative braking systems, while gasoline vehicles only manage to convert up to 25% of their dirty fuel into forward movement.

The Reddit community shared in the OP's vehicle upgrade enthusiasm, offering support and a few inside jokes.

"Congrats, welcome, and enjoy your bluetooth," shared one.

"Fart sound turn signal: activated," offered another, referencing the customizability of Tesla's interface.

"Congratulations, it's an awesome car and you will love every minute of it," another shared. "I went from a 30 yo pickup daily driver with window cranks and old school knob radio and now my Tesla farts."

