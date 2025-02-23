Commenters mock recently sold Florida home with baffling design: 'As trashy and tasteless as possible'

"Yet another example of money can't buy you taste."

Just because you can build something doesn't mean you should. It's a lesson one homeowner in Florida could stand to learn. A popular post on Reddit shows why. The thread, with the caption "McMansion I found in central Florida. Believe it or not this thing was built in 2019 not 2002," features photos of a garish, tacky McMansion that looks like an Olive Garden restaurant on steroids.

Whomever designed the house seems to have selected every possible option for every possible square foot of the house, saying no to nothing. No concept of timeless, or, better yet, modern and innovative architecture that saves energy and is built with a nod to the environment. No awareness of recycled materials. No concern for doing their part to reduce waste and ostentatious displays of wealth. Very out of touch for 2025.

There's marble — everywhere. Chandeliers in the bathroom. A movie theater. The only thing missing the over-the-top touch is the backyard, which looks like the owners forgot it was there, judging by the weeds. The house is a monument to excess. It looks like a mansion from the hit Max show "The Righteous Gemstones."

Unfortunately, it's indicative of a mindset that seems to ignore the very real issues of waste plaguing the nation and the world. Nobody needs a house with this level of excessive decor. Taste is, of course, subjective, but it's not as if the look is timeless and an indication of the kind of quality that will last generations. It looks like a house that was built to be demolished by the very next owner. Forgettable and disposable.

Commenters agreed.

"Make it as trashy and tasteless as possible," one wrote. "Combine 200-year-old interior architecture with 1970s fads, and I'm out of money for landscaping."

"Yet another example of money can't buy you taste," another said.

"This is enchantingly terrible," someone else added. "That bathroom breaks my brain a little."

