Shopper dumbfounded after stumbling upon find worth nearly $300 at local Goodwill: 'What sorcery is this?'

A Redditor was pumped to find exactly what they were looking for at the thrift store, and they had to share the experience to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I've been looking to get a push cart for my golf bag as I begin my transition into an elderly man, and decided to check out my local GW before checking the sales at the local retailers," wrote the original poster. "I saw it from across the store and briskly made my way to it. Turns out it was a Sun Mountain Micro-Cart in excellent condition for $12.99!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Considering these normally go for about $280 new, this is a great find. That said, golf isn't a super-sustainable hobby. Courses require loads of water, which can exacerbate drought conditions and come at the cost of local communities.

On the other side, though, thrifting is more than just a great way to save a couple of bucks. Since buying used means avoiding purchasing something new, you're also avoiding all of the energy and resources it takes to make the thing in the first place. Considering the ecological footprint of manufacturing, that's definitely a good thing.

Thrifting also prevents items from going to landfill. Once there, garbage can generate atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates severe weather patterns. It also leaches chemicals into the local soil, which harms local populations, and sheds microplastics that eventually find their way into oceans and the fish we eat.

Besides all of those material benefits, it is quite exciting to find exactly what you need when you need it from a thrift store. Community members were equally psyched for the original poster's ascent to elder status.

"What sorcery is this!?!? Please, teach me your ways," said one Redditor.

"You win! That was a pretty specific ask and there it was, exactly what you were looking for! Good Thrift Karma," said another.



Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.