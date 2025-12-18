HVAC expert busts common myths about the trendiest home heating tech: '[The] technology has improved greatly in the last five years'

"The investment that you're making for the long term … is absolutely a no-brainer."

When upgrading your home, it's smart to do your research and sift through the misconceptions of new technologies. That's how Optimum Energy Group is trying to help. On the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (@energygovuk) YouTube page, a Heat Pump Expert from the group explained they were out promoting heat pumps to show the public what they're really about.

Clive Archer debunked a couple of common misconceptions about heat pumps.

The first is that heat pumps won't work in winter. According to Archer, air-source heat pumps can operate at temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius or -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat pumps work differently from a typical HVAC system. In the winter, they transfer heat from the ground, water, or air outside your home into your home. In warmer weather, they transfer the warm air from inside your home to outside.





Heat pumps are more efficient than gas boilers or traditional HVAC systems, saving users hundreds of dollars annually. They're also better for the environment because they reduce the use of polluting energy sources that warm the planet.

Myth number two that Archer cleared up was about them making noise.

"Technology has improved greatly in the last five years," he said. "They're no noisier than gas boilers or refrigerators."

Archer also pointed out that despite the higher upfront cost, "the investment that you're making for the long term, not just financial, but for the future of your children, your planet, is absolutely a no-brainer."

