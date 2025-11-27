Homeowner stunned after HOA issues unexpected demand: 'Because of concerns of ... aesthetics and property value'

Some states have better defenses than others.

A Redditor from Kansas recently encountered friction with their homeowners association about installing solar on their roof and looked to the community at r/solar for advice.

"According to the 'architecture commission,' they denied the project because of concerns of glare, aesthetics and property value," wrote the original poster. "I call all this bs. Anyone with the same issue with the Karens Office?"

Homeowners associations are notoriously difficult barriers when it comes to making sustainable decisions about property. Not only can they prevent the installation of solar panels, but they also routinely wage war on native gardens and mature trees.

Some states have laws that prohibit homeowners associations from blocking solar panel installations, but that law in Kansas is currently stuck in committee.

Solar power is a great upgrade to any home. It can bring monthly utility bills to zero or less. In some jurisdictions, it's possible to accrue utility credit that can be used to power your home through cloudier seasons. Solar does more than save homeowners a few bucks, though.

By relying more on renewable energy, it's possible to displace dirty grid energy sources like gas and coal. These produce a large amount of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These disasters include floods, storms, and wildfires, which are causing an insurance crisis and could lead to a housing crisis worse than 2008's.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

If you're interested in doubling down on the economic and environmental benefits of solar power, take a look at The Cool Down's Solar Explorer tool. It can connect you with vetted local professionals who can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs thanks to rebates and credits.

This tool can find you solutions like Palmetto's LightReach solar subscription service, which can get solar panels on your home for $0 down while locking in low utility rates. If you are looking to buy panels, another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, can help you compare quotes and snag incentives.

The Reddit community was sympathetic to the original poster's plight against their homeowners association.

"Check with your state SEIA chapter. This is a common problem and some states have better defenses than others," said one commenter.

"Well, glare is ridiculous. They don't ban windows so scratch that one off the list," replied another.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.