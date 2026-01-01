Cautious homeowner searches for first-hand advice after receiving 'too-good-to-be-true' offer on solar panels: 'They're [quoting] thousands less'

"They are pretty good and dead on."

Sometimes upgrading your home won't be quite as expensive as you thought it would be. One homeowner thought their quotes for solar panels were too good to be true, so they sought advice from their Reddit community to see if they could believe the prices.

The OP asked in the r/solar subreddit page about how accurate EnergySage's quotes were.

They said, "They're thousands less than any of the companies I've talked to in person. Seems too good to be true."

EnergySage makes it really easy to compare quotes just like you were comparing flight deals, and it's absolutely free. The energy company can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs, which is why the homeowner is second-guessing what's right in front of them.

Additionally, EnergySage's mapping tool can help you see what solar costs in your state and what incentives are available to you.

While the company can help you save money on the installation costs, installing solar panels will help you save money on your electric bill — up to $3,000 annually.

One homeowner on Reddit shared that they paid $0 on their bill during the winter months with solar power. Another homeowner saved $13,000 after almost a decade with solar panels. They even received 1,150 Canadian dollars in July for what they put back onto the grid.

In addition to saving you money, solar power is also better for the environment because it doesn't rely on dirty fuels that contribute to rising temperatures, such as gas, oil, and coal.

To maximize savings and resilience, adding a battery storage system is the way to go. When you store energy, you can keep your power during outages, and you can also go off-grid, supplying your own power.

EnergySage even has a tool that can help you compare prices for battery storage systems.

Besides the energy company's handy tools, Redditors shared their experiences of EnergySage's quotes.

One said, "Very accurate."

Another commented, "They are pretty good and dead on."

