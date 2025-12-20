Homeowner seeks advice after solar company suspiciously tries to terminate contract: 'Has this happened to anyone else?'

A solar customer is confused after their provider offered to cancel their long-standing lease even though the panels are still working.

The scoop

In a post on Reddit's r/solar forum, a homeowner explained that after several repairs to their leased system, the company wants to terminate their contract. The homeowner said they were caught off guard since the lease wasn't set to expire until 2032, and the solar system was still working.

"Sunrun wants to terminate our contract as they say the system will not meet the contracted production amount no matter what they try. Has this happened to anyone else?" the poster asked.

Readers asked the same question you might be: Why would a company cancel a lease on equipment that's still producing energy?





The thread serves as a reminder that solar leases, like any contract, can get complicated, and having a clear understanding of your deal from day one can give you peace of mind. That's one way tools like TCD's Solar Explorer can help you feel more confident when evaluating your options.

How it's helping

Even in tricky cases like this, the conversation reinforces why most homeowners turn to solar in the first place. With solar, you can lock in predictable energy costs, avoid surprise utility rate hikes, and make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage.

There's also the immediate benefit of lowering your monthly electricity spending, something especially helpful as power costs rise across the country. Environmentally, solar reduces your home's reliance on dirty energy, cutting down pollution with every kilowatt-hour your panels produce.

Whether you're avoiding a confusing contract or starting fresh with a simpler one, having guidance can make all the difference.

That's why, if you're looking to go solar now, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you discover trusted local partners who make the entire process easier. These partners can provide concierge-level service, help you save up to $10,000 by curating competitive bids from vetted installers, and even offer $0-down subscription options for homeowners on a budget.

Programs like Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan can cut your utility rate by up to 20% while still letting you benefit from lower solar pricing through their subscription model.

When you combine solar with other electric upgrades, like heat pumps or modern HVAC systems, you can drive your utility costs even lower. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it simple to find a system that fits your home and budget.

What everyone's saying

Commenters had plenty to say about the homeowner's surprise cancellation notice.

Some urged caution, noting that companies don't typically walk away from profitable contracts.

"They could cancel the contract, a win for them as they won't have to pay out for under production, and then turn around and try to charge you for the system," warned one commenter.

A few users suggested that keeping the panels could be the best financial move, while others argued that letting the company remove an aging system might save future repair costs.

"If the panels weren't producing then I would make them take them off the roof," said another.

No matter which perspective you agree with, the thread highlighted the importance of understanding your solar deal and exploring your options before signing.

