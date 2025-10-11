Shrewd homeowner reveals clever solution to protect against 'skyrocketing' energy inflation: 'Control your destiny'

One homeowner who had installed solar panels asked the r/solar subreddit if anyone else had the same idea to shield themselves from rising utility rates and beat inflation.

"Electricity rates are skyrocketing. At least a paid for solar system is fixing my costs. And with AI data centers competing for more energy…." the person wrote. "The inflation rate for electricity over the past four months is running at 15.7% — more than four times what it was in Biden's final year.' Thoughts?"

Since going solar is one of the easiest ways to drastically reduce energy costs while helping the planet by reducing pollution, many users shared that their home systems have been game-changers for their finances and peace of mind.

If you're ready to shop for your own solar setup, EnergySage offers numerous free resources to help you compare quotes and find a reliable installer who can recommend the right system for your needs. By using its free services, the average homeowner can save $10,000 on a solar installation. EnergySage also has a mapping tool that shows customers the average cost of a home solar system and which tax incentives they can claim on a state-by-state basis.

However, if you want to take advantage of the federal solar tax credit, ensure that you complete the installation by Dec. 31, as it expires then.

If you're not ready to invest in home solar or can't because you rent, leasing through Palmetto might be the best option. Its LightReach program allows users to enjoy all the benefits of solar without the costly upfront investment. It's a great way to safeguard against unstable energy prices, and some plans even feature no money down.

Pairing rooftop solar panels with a heat pump can further reduce your electric bills, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right model for your specific needs and budget.

One commenter agreed wholeheartedly with the OP's solution to fighting inflation, writing: "Absolutely. Control your destiny. The only thing better than hedging is throwing additional speculative financial products on top of your solar install, a la Glow protocol."

"Exactly the reason I purchased my own solar," someone else shared. "And adding two EVs reduced my ROI by a few years, and prices rising also affect ROI. Definitely worth it."

"It's an even better idea to install it this year to take advantage of the closing 30% tax credit," a third said.

