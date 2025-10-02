Group of homeowners expected to save over $1 million after uniting to buy solar panels in bulk: 'People want stuff like this'

The idiom "there is power in numbers" is common, but it took on a secondary meaning for a neighborhood collective in Ohio, according to The New York Times.

Utility costs, particularly unreasonably high electric bills, are a pressing issue as costs surge in part because of increased demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

Going solar has always been an eco-friendly way to save drastically on utility costs, but the process can be daunting. Enlisting friends and neighbors for large-scale undertakings can help, and in Columbus, residents teamed up to navigate the switch together.

Taylor King Boyles learned about solar energy as a child, and the concept never lost its allure. Last year, he and his wife, Hannah, decided to make the switch — and brought their neighbors in on their plans.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Today, newly placed panels shine atop the roofs of 15 Columbus-area residences," the Times reported, solar installations that came about through a solar-buying cooperative formed in 2024.

The collective was aided by the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors, which exists to extend solar energy access to the households that need it most.

Solar co-ops typically involve 30 to 100 households, per the Times. After quotes are gathered, participants are under no obligation to proceed with installation. Solar co-ops haven't formed everywhere yet, but EnergySage provides free installation quotes from vetted techs.

Ohio State University professor Andy Leber was part of the 15-household collective, and he told the Times that when the process is simplified, solar becomes an even more attractive choice.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"People want stuff like this, and they feel like there's just roadblocks right and left, so when you have an organization come along to remove some of those barriers, people really appreciate it," Leber said.

According to the Times, the neighbors are expected to save an impressive $1.1 million in lifetime energy costs. One couple "accelerated" their solar installation to ensure it was completed in 2025 because of legislation that will eliminate solar tax breaks.

People interested in installing solar panels while tax breaks remain in effect can reap many of the Columbus neighborhood group's benefits through EnergySage's free services.

In addition to compiling quotes for interested consumers, EnergySage can save customers up to $10,000 on new solar installations. EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool, providing users with state-level data on rates and incentives to maximize savings.

Pairing solar panels with other electric updates, such as heat pumps, can further reduce energy expenses, and EnergySage handles those, too. Its heat pump comparison tool connects customers with the right unit and qualified technicians for every budget.

According to the Times, heat pumps may be next on the Columbus community's to-do list. Leber was so pleased with solar and the co-op process that he immediately thought to do the same with heat pumps.

"If we have 20 or 30 people who want to buy one, maybe a plumbing company will wake up," Leber said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.