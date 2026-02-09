  • Home Home

Cautious homeowner seeks financial advice after considering home energy upgrades: 'Power bills have been climbing every year'

"In my case, it was more practical to buy."

by Matthew Swigonski
As energy prices continue to soar across the country, many homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills — including through solar power.

One Redditor took to r/solar to ask the community for advice on whether they should buy or lease a solar panel system. Their biggest hiccup was the fact that they didn't plan on staying in their current home forever. 

"Power bills have been climbing every year and I'm trying to decide if solar makes sense long term or if I'm just reacting to high utility rates," the original poster wrote

The installation of solar panels can be one of the best ways to help offset rising energy bills and better protect you and your family against power outages, especially when paired with battery storage systems. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to get a better understanding of your options and potentially save up to $10,000 when going solar.


Down in the comments of the Reddit post, some users tried their best to offer unbiased advice. 

"It's wholly dependent on your situation," noted one commenter.  

"In my case, it was more practical to buy, I bought outright," wrote another user. 

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Upgrading your home and improving your energy efficiency is easier than you might think. And with an assortment of options, you can find a plan that works best for you and your home. 

