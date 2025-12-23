Homeowner shares his biggest regrets two years after installing rooftop solar: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

"In my 10 years in the industry, [this] is the No. 1 regret."

Going solar comes with plenty of benefits, but one homeowner took to Reddit to share their biggest regret.

In a post shared on r/solar, the original poster talked about how their decision made them wish they had installed extra panels or gone with larger ones when they switched to solar.

"Hindsight is 20/20, but after adding batteries, I regret not getting another 2-3 panels when I had the system installed," the OP wrote.

Other Reddit users were quick to share some of their own experiences with solar. "Honestly, get as much as you can. Things change and you'll probably need more electricity in the future than you do today. I needed 20 panels to cover usage, so I got 65," a user chimed in.





The Redditors may have a point. A new study published in Nature Energy found that 60% of U.S. households could save an average of 15% on electricity costs by using solar battery systems, Stanford Energy reported.

Tools like TCD's Solar Explorer help homeowners quickly see which solar setups make the most sense for their household and maximize potential savings. The Solar Explorer asks for your ZIP code and then helps you get a quote from a vetted partner who is set up to perform installations in your area.

Solar could also help 63% of households access alternative power sources during local or regional outages, which are worsened by extreme weather events and may become more frequent.

Installing solar panels can lower home energy costs dramatically — in some cases, to nearly $0. It can also help homes become more resilient in the face of grid instability and rising electricity costs.

This is especially important given broader concerns about the reliability of the nation's power grid. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, with their projected load growth, retiring 104 gigawatts of firm generation without proper replacement could increase the risk of outages by 2030, causing more frequent and longer power outages that may affect millions of households and businesses.

"'I regret installing TOO MUCH solar' said nobody ever," commented a Redditor.

"Yes. In my 10 years in the industry, not adding a few more panels for 'growth' is the No. 1 regret. Especially because of the soft costs associated with an expansion later, it's always better to do it once," another shared their insight.

