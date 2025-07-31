Sharp-eyed homeowner rescues valuable treasure moments before trash truck hauls it away: 'I still cannot believe someone threw this out'

"Someone obviously didn't know what they had."

One eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a vintage gem on the curb, just moments before it was hauled off to a landfill, and saved it in the nick of time.

In a post shared to r/Curbfind, they revealed their incredible last-second save: a gorgeous vintage Singer sewing machine, rescued from a trash pile just before a garbage truck rolled up.

"Scored right before the trash truck came," they wrote alongside photos of the iconic instrument in its original cabinet. "I still cannot believe someone threw this out! Sold it to someone I know who sews!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Vintage sewing machines are often still fully functional, even decades after they were built. For crafters and collectors alike, they're prized for their reliability, beauty, and nostalgic value. And even if they need a little maintenance, the payoff is huge.

A working Singer of this style can fetch $300 or more, depending on the condition. Or you could save tons of money by sewing and repairing your own clothes. It can even be handed down as a family heirloom, compounding those savings generation after generation.

Curbside rescues are both thrilling and practical. Finding quality items secondhand can help homeowners furnish and equip their homes for free or make a profit. It also fights waste by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Secondhand success stories — like this curb-rescued Persian rug and this hanging egg chair worth hundreds of dollars — show just how much value gets thrown away every day. And thrifters often find valuable, vintage, and designer items for unbelievable discounts. Check out these tips for thrifting and secondhand shopping to start your own curbside treasure hunt.

Commenters were floored.

"Damn!!! Lucky find my friend!!!" one user wrote.

Another added: "Fantastic save! So beautiful."

Many noted the quality and craftsmanship of old Singer models, with one saying, "These machines last almost forever."

A fourth person put it best: "Someone obviously didn't know what they had."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.