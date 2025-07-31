  • Home Home

Sharp-eyed homeowner rescues valuable treasure moments before trash truck hauls it away: 'I still cannot believe someone threw this out'

"Someone obviously didn't know what they had."

by Christine Dulion
"Someone obviously didn't know what they had."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a vintage gem on the curb, just moments before it was hauled off to a landfill, and saved it in the nick of time.

In a post shared to r/Curbfind, they revealed their incredible last-second save: a gorgeous vintage Singer sewing machine, rescued from a trash pile just before a garbage truck rolled up.

"Scored right before the trash truck came," they wrote alongside photos of the iconic instrument in its original cabinet. "I still cannot believe someone threw this out! Sold it to someone I know who sews!"

"Someone obviously didn't know what they had."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Someone obviously didn't know what they had."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Vintage sewing machines are often still fully functional, even decades after they were built. For crafters and collectors alike, they're prized for their reliability, beauty, and nostalgic value. And even if they need a little maintenance, the payoff is huge.

A working Singer of this style can fetch $300 or more, depending on the condition. Or you could save tons of money by sewing and repairing your own clothes. It can even be handed down as a family heirloom, compounding those savings generation after generation. 

Curbside rescues are both thrilling and practical. Finding quality items secondhand can help homeowners furnish and equip their homes for free or make a profit. It also fights waste by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Secondhand success stories — like this curb-rescued Persian rug and this hanging egg chair worth hundreds of dollars — show just how much value gets thrown away every day. And thrifters often find valuable, vintage, and designer items for unbelievable discounts. Check out these tips for thrifting and secondhand shopping to start your own curbside treasure hunt.

Commenters were floored.

"Damn!!! Lucky find my friend!!!" one user wrote.

Another added: "Fantastic save! So beautiful."

What would it take for you to get rid of your gas stove?

I'd pay for it myself 💪

Give me the new stove for free 💸

I'd need at least $2K 💰

I already have an electric stove 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Many noted the quality and craftsmanship of old Singer models, with one saying, "These machines last almost forever."

A fourth person put it best: "Someone obviously didn't know what they had."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x