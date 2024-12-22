Outraged resident shares infuriating trend taking over city streets: 'It's just frustrating'

Most cities and jurisdictions have laws that ban blocking access to sidewalks, but that doesn't stop many motorists from taking up more than their fair share of space — as one Redditor recently vented about in a community dedicated to alternative modes of transport.

The poster shared an image of an SUV partially parked in a driveway in a Vancouver suburb, and its tail end is blocking the sidewalk for anyone on a neighborhood stroll. Even more infuriating to the OP was the fact that the driveway appeared to have plenty of room.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just pull [forward]… or park in the parking lot literally to my right… or street parking to my left. Or just around the corner. Infinite possibilities," the OP wrote, posting a Google Maps image revealing a long stretch of pavement.

Unfortunately, the OP's experience isn't anything new. Scores of people have taken to the internet to call out the inconsiderate actions of drivers — and advocate for safer and more accessible infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Walking and biking don't only provide more immediate physical and mental health benefits, but they also pay dividends for people's bank accounts and long-term well-being.

For one, that's because gas is expensive. Secondly, a gas-guzzling vehicle releases more than 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution on average every year, contributing to the uptick of supercharged extreme weather and the exacerbation of chronic conditions like asthma.

Other Redditors encouraged the OP to report the violation, which was also a hazard for people who use mobility devices.

"I always report this to our bylaws, and I did so here as well," the OP responded. "They have all been dealt with, and I've never seen the infractions repeated. It's just frustrating."

"There's a car in my neighborhood who parks like this. … The annoying thing is the driveway only ever has one car, so I don't know why they park like that instead of just pulling in??!" a commenter empathized.

"Where are they supposed to park? The garage?" another person joked.

