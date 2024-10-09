Resident shares frustrating experience walking along pedestrian 'sidewalk': 'You should report this'

One of the best ways to get around many cities and towns, including New York City, is walking. When sidewalks are used as a parking lot, taking a stroll becomes considerably more precarious.

An NYC resident shared their frustration in the r/nyc subreddit, posting a video that showed a sidewalk almost completely covered by parked cars.

In the video, the person holding the camera had to squeeze between the bumpers of cars and the side of a building. The original poster wrote: "One of the most challenging sidewalks to use in Brooklyn."

Another Redditor commented: "I'm pretty sure this violates some ADA requirements." The ADA — Americans with Disabilities Act — has set numerous guidelines for ensuring sidewalks are accessible for everyone, including the rule that sidewalks must be free from obstructions.

Obstacles in walkways can create hazardous conditions and unsafe areas. Cars blocking a sidewalk is not only annoying and inconvenient, it's also dangerous.

Using sidewalks to get around should be safe and easy for all, and walking should be encouraged. It's a great mode of transportation that also provides healthy exercise.

It also serves the environment by reducing demand for pollution-causing public transportation and vehicles. Because of this, walking is one of the most sustainable forms of transportation. Unfortunately, instances like the OP's video are happening in many places.

The OP added: "It took some twisting, turning, and shimmying, but I was able to walk on the Prince St sidewalk from Tillary St to Johnson St. It's a feat not many have accomplished."

Other Reddit users were also frustrated about blocked sidewalks.

One commenter wrote: "I watched a blind gentleman run into a police car parked on the West 30th sidewalk just yesterday!"

"You should report this!" another user commented.

One Redditor joked: "HARDCORE PARKOUR!"

