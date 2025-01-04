Shopper overjoyed when DIY trick revives shrunken sweaters: '[I] would never buy a sweater this expensive otherwise'

Losing a favorite sweater to shrinking can feel like a major loss, which often ends with the sweater being gifted to a smaller relative or donated. Luckily, an experienced thrifter shared a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with their go-to tip for reinvigorating shrunken clothing so consumers can get more life out of their purchase.

The Reddit user shared that they snagged three Sezane sweaters for $9 each. The poster noticed some shrinkage in the clothing, so they steamed them to get them back to their original size. They noted: "[I'm] so excited because [I] would never buy a sweater this expensive otherwise."

Prices for Sezane knitwear start from $120, so it's no surprise that finding three sweaters for under $10 each was a major deal for this shopper.

After reading that the original poster steamed the sweaters to return them to their natural shape, commenters enthusiastically shared their interest.









"Neat. I bought one new last season and I almost don't dare to wear it, so I am afraid to wash it and shrink it. Your steam tip is [a] godsend," one user said.

Another asked how they handled the garments after steaming. The OP responded: "I just ran the steamer against a section and would gently pull from both ends. Used a measuring tape to make sure it was even. I did multiple passes and took my time with it. The worst one was the black sweater and I gained around 6cm with two passes. Then I laid flat!"

The benefits of thrifting are truly endless. It can encourage shoppers to explore their style on a budget, save thousands of retired nostalgic items from going to landfills, and give shoppers access to items from as recently as this last fashion season without paying retail prices.

If you're interested in learning the benefits of thrifting for both consumers and the environment, you can check out the TCD thrifting guide.

