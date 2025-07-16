New homeowner distressed after discovering landscaping headache left behind by previous owners: 'What to do?'

This is when some users came to the rescue with some helpful suggestions.

A frustrated homeowner turned to Reddit for advice after coming across a landscaping headache left behind by their home's previous owners: beds full of rubber mulch.

In a post on r/Rochester titled "What to do with rubber mulch?" the user shared, "Sadly, the prior owners of my home filled the landscaping beds with several inches of rubber mulch. I've been digging it out, but am stuck with what to do with it. It's got topsoil mixed into it."

And they're not alone. Rubber mulch is often sold as a low-maintenance alternative to wood chips, but it's made from shredded tires, and it comes with a lot of problems.

For starters, it can heat up dangerously in the sun, making it unsafe for kids and pets. Over time, it can also break down and release chemicals into the soil. It's not great for the environment, and it doesn't do your yard any favors either.

The Redditor mentioned that their local eco park won't take it and that a dumpster rental would cost hundreds of dollars. So, what are your options if you find yourself in the same boat?

This is when some users came to the rescue with some helpful suggestions.

One commenter said, "There are also 'buy nothing' groups on Facebook. List how much you have, what color it is, include some pictures, and let them know they have to pick it up. Don't expect it to all go to one person, and that might also make it easier."

Another user shared their own experience: "I was in a similar situation a few years ago and ended up buying a 'Bagster' from Waste Management. You buy the bag from Home Depot for $30, fill it, and schedule a pickup when you're ready. IIRC I paid about $150 for the pickup so it wasn't exactly cheap, but it was less expensive than a traditional dumpster rental."

Once the rubber is out, it's the perfect time to try something that actually helps your yard and your wallet. Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or even xeriscaping can make your yard easier to care for and much healthier for local pollinators.

And you don't have to go all in: just swapping out one section of your lawn can make a big difference.

