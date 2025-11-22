Driver shares surprising takeaways after taking electric vehicle on first-ever road trip: 'Wanted to share for anyone curious'

It was only a couple of years ago that EV drivers were worried about taking long road trips. Now, there are over 65,000 charging ports in the U.S.

One Redditor shared their experience taking their Hummer EV on a road trip in the r/HummerEV subreddit.

"I drive back and forth from Northwest Arkansas to Houston, TX, somewhat frequently. [It was approximately] 600 miles, four stops, 11 ½ hours total time, including stops. Three stops would be easy, two not possible due to lack of chargers. In comparison to [my] previous vehicle: Ram 1500 V8 etorque, one stop, 9 ½ hours. [I] wanted to share for anyone curious about EVs or road tripping the Hummer," the OP shared.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image shows the Hummer plugged into a charging station at a Walmart. The OP mentioned that they charged at Walmart, Shell, and Buc-ee's, and that Buc-ee's was the cheapest. They used PlugShare and Google Maps for their route planning.

With the OP's lifestyle upgrade to an electric vehicle, they now have the benefit of a car that produces no tailpipe pollution and that makes very little noise. The only drawback is that some charging stations are priced higher than gas at this time.

The Redditors commiserated about the current fees charged for road trips.

"I'm so glad I have solar. I left mine to charge for 10 minutes outside of Target — 30 dollars for 40 miles of charge," one person shared.

"Thanks for posting! It's nice to see we're at least in the phase where long trips are possible, and we're just kibbitzing about the cost," another highlighted.

