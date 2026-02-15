Driver shares honest reaction after swapping traditional pickup truck for EV: 'I was ... interested'

A Redditor has been loving their electric vehicle and recently shared their purchasing journey with the community at r/Rivian.

"I've always appreciated trucks! I had a 2018 F150 Raptor 802A. Ride was fantastic and super smooth. Spending 125$ to fill up was starting to put a strain on my wallet after two years," wrote the original poster.

This led them to upgrade to a Tesla Model Y, and after a few years, they landed on the Rivian R1T.

"Looking forward to getting this ride squared away and enjoying it for many years to come!" said the poster.

Other Rivian owners have also happily vouched for the quality of their electric trucks.

The Redditor raised an important point about gas cars: They're expensive to fuel up. Running on electricity is much cheaper, and it's possible to save even more by relying on home solar power.

Saving money is a major benefit of switching to an EV, but it's not the only one. Driving produces a lot of pollution, which affects local air quality and the wider atmosphere. That pollution accelerates destructive weather patterns, which ultimately incur costs to homeowners, farmers, and society at large.

The Reddit community was happy to see another EV owner among their ranks.

"You have pretty good taste in vehicles," said one commenter.

"I was also interested in electric and made the switch to a '26 dual/max. I can't imagine ever going back!!" replied another.

