Proud car buyer shares photo while picking up newly purchased 'dream truck': 'Finally decided to make the jump'

Switching to an electric vehicle is an exciting move for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact in style and cut costs.

After a long time coming, one Reddit user finally made the leap to an electric truck, and they were excited to post about it on the subreddit r/Rivian.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"First EV, and it's my dream truck," the user said, accompanied by photos of their sparkling new Rivian.

"Been years in the making, finally decided to make the jump [a] couple weeks ago," they added. "It came in today! … It's so beautiful! I'm in love!"

Rivian is one of many electric vehicle brands known for ever-improving models and technology. Other electric trucks, such as massive electric semi trucks, have also made news, bringing cleaner driving to a variety of people and industries.

Making your next car an electric vehicle is a great decision for anyone looking to save time and money on routine maintenance, such as oil changes.

However, the benefits don't stop there. EVs are also better for the Earth since they don't release toxic tailpipe exhaust that traps heat in the atmosphere and leads to rising global temperatures. These fumes are also linked to worsening air quality.

They also have quieter engines, which reduce noise pollution related to transportation. All in all, they help make the planet a better place to inhabit.

Commenters shared their support for the new Rivian owner.

"Owning a Rivian will spoil you for every other vehicle," one user said.

A fellow Rivian driver added, "Welcome aboard. Nice looking truck!"

Once you get your hands on an EV, you can find additional ways to make your purchase benefit both you and the planet.

By installing solar panels at home, you can charge your EV overnight with non-polluting energy at a lower cost than public charging stations. EnergySage is an easy, TCD-vetted source for solar installation quotes if you're unsure where to start.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.