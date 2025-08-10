Homeowner thrilled after avoiding expensive lawn equipment repair: 'Awesome'

"Relative cost is still way less."

One homeowner took a risk on bargain riding mower batteries instead of spending $4,000 on official replacements, and fellow Redditors were impressed.

The post, shared on r/egopowerplus, detailed how the Redditor tackled nearly two acres of grass using a modified battery setup on their Ego Power+ riding tractor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner described how they used third-party batteries to extend the runtime of their mower far beyond its factory-rated 1.5-acre limit.

"I mowed my entire yard with ONE battery swap," they wrote, noting it took 2.5 hours.

By avoiding replacements from the original manufacturer that cost up to $660 each and instead buying six third-party batteries for about $1,000 total, the user saved thousands.

While the alternative batteries didn't quite meet the advertised 10-ampere-hour charge — reading closer to 8.6Ah — the performance was more than acceptable.

Despite this, the user wasn't disappointed.

According to them, the "relative cost is still way less," and they only had to stop once during a mowing for a swap.

Electric lawn tools like this offer big wins beyond cost. Swapping gas tools for electric replacements means cleaner air at home, less exposure to harmful fumes, and lower heat-trapping pollution overall.

Many homeowners are also turning to solar panel installation to lower their electricity bills — in some cases nearly to $0. EnergySage allows users to compare offers from vetted local providers and could save up to $10,000 off installation costs, depending on the system and location.

However, even as more people explore money-saving alternatives like electric tools and solar power, the OP's particular battery workaround may be harder for some to adopt.

Some commenters expressed mixed feelings about it.

One user wrote that they wished they knew the "intricacies that make third-party batteries cheaper and potentially less safe" to be able to weigh the risk-reward tradeoff.

On the other hand, other Redditors applauded the ingenuity.

"Awesome! ... I don't have a need for more batteries yet, but when I do, I would definitely be willing to try a 3PB," one comment said.

