DIYer shares photos of creative hack using old product packaging: 'This is so cute'

Sometimes an item's packaging is almost better than the item inside it, so it can feel like a waste once the item is all used up.

However, a clever DIYer on Reddit demonstrated how you can repurpose a cute package and even add some extra flair.

In the subreddit dedicated to Rhode Beauty, the brand owned by Hailey Bieber, the crafty shopper showed how they reused the packaging for the brand's lip tint.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It looks like the package came from a promo drop from fall 2024, which paired the lip tint with a blush, as shown on ABC. The duo wasn't exactly cheap, retailing for $42.

To make the most of their purchase, the OP tore out excess packaging, cut out a pretty artwork from an Aritzia gift bag, and lined the bottom to make a makeup storage box.

"Turned out pretty cool," they wrote, and indeed it did!

Repurposing and upcycling packaging is an excellent way to save money on new products and reduce consumption.

Many organizational items are made from plastic, which requires dirty fuels to produce and produces planet-warming pollution at almost every step of its manufacturing process. By reusing what a cardboard box, the original poster avoided the harmful material.

It also keeps cardboard out of the landfill. NREL reported that in 2019, of the 110 million metric tons of paper and cardboard waste that was thrown out in the United States, 56% was landfilled and 38% was recycled, with the remaining percentage burned.

Cardboard is highly recyclable and reusable, so letting it languish in a landfill, where it can contribute to rising global temperatures while it slowly breaks down, is an avoidable outcome.

People in the comments love the OP's simple and effective DIY project.

"Ah, I love this!" one commenter exclaimed.

"This is so cute," added another.

