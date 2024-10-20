Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of landscaping transformation: 'Nature is winning'

"What took over two hours to cut with a riding mower is now completed in less than a half hour."

Across the United States, homeowners are embracing the rewilding trend. One Redditor shared photo evidence of why this landscaping method is gaining such popularity.

The gardener posted before-and-after photos in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, writing: "Wishing I had 'Nature's Action Guide' 10 years ago when I started this project. I know it needs some clean up, but nature is winning here in PA zone 7a!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Each before photo shows a monoculture grass yard with some scattered bushes and trees throughout. The after photos feature much more interesting landscaping, with tons of greenery, flower blooms, and thriving plant life.

One of the benefits of having a native garden or natural lawn is that nature can take over. Native plants don't require nearly as much maintenance as non-native plants; they easily thrive in their environments, saving homeowners a lot of time.

They also require much less water and fewer chemical treatments, allowing homeowners to enjoy lower water bills and service fees. Even a partial lawn replacement provides these benefits to homeowners.

Natural lawn options like clover and buffalo grass can provide a more manicured look, while a variety of native plants offers a more diverse landscape. Xeriscaping is another method that cuts down on water and maintenance while creating a beautiful and interesting lawn.

Pollinators are big fans of native plants and the healthy ecosystems they create, which is a win for humans as well since pollinators protect our food supply.

Other Redditors loved the before-and-after photos. One user wrote, "Your yard is looking great!"

Another user commented, "There are probably so many birds and critters enjoying the nice habitat you have created."

The original poster also shared, "What took over two hours to cut with a riding mower is now completed in less than a half hour ... Still more lawn to shrink."

