Passerby stunned after finding 'treasure' in dumpster in rich neighborhood: 'Some people just throw away anything'

It's not every day that you head to work and end up walking away with a haul of retro gaming gear. But that's exactly what happened to one worker who shared their surprising find on Reddit after stumbling across a stash of old consoles and games tossed in the garbage.

The photo shows a car trunk overflowing with nostalgia: a Sega Genesis, a PlayStation, controllers, and more vintage gaming goodies.

"Found this in a construction dumpster in a richy neighborhood I was working in," the poster wrote. "Everything works and underneath the consoles is about 40 games. Sega Genesis, Playstation etc. All retro stuff," the user wrote, adding: "Some people just throw away anything."

The post sparked excitement from gamers in the r/playstation community who would have loved to score such a haul. But it also touches on a bigger issue. Tossing perfectly functional electronics contributes unnecessarily to the fastest-growing waste stream in the world: electronic waste, or e-waste.

Unlike plastic bottles or cardboard boxes, discarded electronics contain valuable metals like copper and lithium — materials that take tremendous energy and labor to extract. When they're thrown away instead of reused, it's both an environmental loss and a major waste of money and time. Globally, the UN estimates billions of dollars worth of raw materials are lost each year to landfill.

Beyond wasted value, improperly discarded electronics can leach toxic chemicals like lead and mercury into soil and water, creating health risks for nearby communities. That's why recycling programs and resale platforms like Trashie are so important — and why the best option for consumers is often to sell or donate their old devices rather than toss them. In fact, if you're sitting on outdated consoles or phones, you can even make money by selling your old electronics.

Commenters were quick to weigh in on the discovery.

"One man's trash is another man's treasure," one wrote. Another added, "I personally know a guy whose mother works as a cleaner in a gated community, they do throw away quite a few electronics." The original poster responded, saying, "I've got lamps for my living room, bicycles, a garden tiller, luggage, tools, all kinds of stuff these people just [threw] away and looks slightly used."

A third summed it up best: "Wow. A goldmine. Good for you."

