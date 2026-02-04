Homeowner shares simple trick for slashing energy bills: 'Save some cash'

A Reddit user's satisfying cleaning video revealed what's lurking behind most refrigerators — and why ignoring this simple maintenance task could be costing you hundreds of dollars annually.

The original poster shared the footage in the r/oddlysatisfying subreddit, showing the dramatic transformation of the refrigerator's condenser coils. The video captures thick layers of dust and lint coating the metal coils before a vacuum removes the debris to restore the original metallic appearance.

(Click here if the embed doesn't appear.)

"That could have burnt your home down!" one commenter warned, highlighting the fire risk that extreme dust buildup can cause near electrical components.

Beyond the safety risks, dust-covered condenser coils force your fridge to work harder to maintain cool temperatures, increasing electricity consumption while potentially shortening the appliance's lifespan.

These coils usually sit behind a panel at the bottom or back of your refrigerator, which makes them easy to forget about — allowing dust, pet hair, and lint to accumulate for years.

Regular cleaning can help your fridge run more efficiently, reducing the strain and keeping your utility costs down. Removing the buildup is also good for your home's safety, as it reduces the risk of a fire.

Fellow Redditors quickly celebrated the cleaning job.

One commenter said: "Save some cash keeping it cool now!"

"At first glance I thought it was snow being vacuumed up, lol," another reader noted.

