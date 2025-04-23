Resourceful consumer shares smart tip for reusing empty medicine bottles: 'It holds dozens and dozens'

A Redditor shared a unique hack that repurposes old prescription medicine bottles for safely disposing of used razor blades.

"It holds dozens and dozens," one commenter noted.

The scoop

The original poster explained that in older homes, medicine cabinets often had a slit in the bottom for depositing old razor blades into the wall. Modern homes no longer have this feature.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared a photo of a prescription bottle with an opening cut in the cap that lets them store used blades inside. It's an improvement upon simply tossing blades into the waste basket, where they might pose a risk to anyone handling trash or recyclables.

In fact, the hack could be seen to improve recycling three times over. It gives empty plastic containers another use, collects used blades for metal recycling, and keeps recyclers' hands unharmed.

What we can do

There are many ways to recycle, reuse, and repurpose everyday items to reduce landfill waste and the gases it releases into our atmosphere.

Clothing can be donated to thrift stores — both brick-and-mortar locations as well as online retailers — where others can purchase items at deep discounts. Some brands will even swap old clothing for store credit. If all else fails, clothing can be repurposed into cloth rags used for cleaning and dusting your home.

Electronics can often be recycled, but it's important that the process is always managed responsibly, as these products can leach toxins into the environment. Some stores even have programs to exchange used tech for store credit, so consumers don't have to handle proper recycling themselves.

Keeping as much waste as possible out of landfills is an important part of combating global warming. Consumers can play a part by making their items last, donating or reselling the ones they no longer use, and purchasing all sorts of products secondhand instead of brand-new — from sneakers and sports gear to books, music equipment, and kitchenware.

What everyone's saying

A few commenters recommended that everyone get to know their own local recycling options and requirements for sharps waste like used razor blades.

One said they were able to send theirs to a metal recycler. Another indicated their local recycling center indeed takes stainless steel. A third shared that they use TerraCycle to recycle similar products.

By knowing what types of items you can recycle and how to prepare them for the process, you can save additional waste from ending up in landfills — and maybe prevent some injuries along the way.

Other commenters appreciated the OP's creativity. "This is the way," one said.

