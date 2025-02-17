  • Home Home

Pet owner shows off clever solution to storage issue: 'Such a good idea'

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: iStock

In a Reddit post, one rabbit owner discussed the need to supersize their rabbit space since the furry friend kept escaping, but they still had the old holding pen. Instead of throwing it out, they repurposed it as a shelf.

As the photos showed, they organized and stored items like pet toys, collectible figurines, and shoes on the makeshift shelves.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "I still had the panels left over from the old enclosure though so I decided to turn them into storage units rather than buying new stuff to hold the stuff we already have. I collect LPS & also have 2 other dogs so it was perfect for that stuff."

This move helped the pet owner save money and find a creative way to have storage.

When homeowners reuse plastic, they keep an item out of landfills that can take 20 to 500 years to finally decompose, per World Wildlife Fund. Unfortunately, before decomposition is completed, plastic parts can end up in the wrong places. Those places may include marine life's stomachs, per National Geographic.

According to CBS News, among the sad stories of animals injured by plastic include a sea turtle drowning from a plastic bag filled with sand wrapped around its neck. Then, there was a sei whale that developed gastric ulcers and a lacerated stomach after she swallowed a DVD case.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Per a study cited by the Plastic Pollution Coalition, there is an elevated presence of plastic particles in the average liter of bottled water. However, by repurposing or recycling old plastic items, as the OP did, people can reduce contamination in waterways. In addition to standard community recycling pickup services, declutter and contact professional organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers can be used to exchange old clothing, accessories, or household items for cash, store credit, or other rewards.

A fellow pet owner wrote: "This such a good idea!! I've been looking to buy a shoe rack but I have some spare C&C grids lying around from building my Guinea pig cage that would be perfect to use instead."

Someone misread the post and replied, "I dead*** read 'rabbit pen' as like, a writing utensil shaped like a rabbit … and contemplated how one would go about repurposing a pen for storage."

