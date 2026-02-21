Minneapolis homeowner shares concerns after region of city goes dark for 2 days: 'What the heck do you do?'

"Has anyone ever experienced this long of a delay?"

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding can have a devastating impact on communities worldwide. But even after the severe weather passes, many homeowners are left to deal with long power outages and days of uncertainty.

On the heels of a blackout caused by a strong storm, one Minneapolis homeowner discovered that their power wouldn't be restored for two days. They turned to the r/TwinCities Reddit forum for advice on how to handle the situation.

"Has anyone ever experienced this long of a delay?" the original poster asked. "And if so…. What the heck do you do? We can't eat or charge cell phones? All of our groceries will spoil in that time?"

Home batteries can provide reliable backup power during frustrating outages. Not only that, but they can also help lower energy costs by shifting electricity use to off-peak times. Companies like Pila are an affordable option to make it easier to ride out severe weather.

By reducing your dependence on the grid, these systems can help cut monthly utility bills while also keeping essential appliances running during extended blackouts.

In the comments section of the original post, a few users shared their game plan for the blackout.

"I'm going to use my portable battery banks, stock my perishables in a cooler with ice in the morning," one commenter wrote.

"If you can afford it, go buy a generator and plug in your fridge. Make sure generator is outside though," another user suggested.

The Pila battery is a convenient solution for both renters and homeowners because it doesn't require a professional electrical installation or a pricey purchase. With the ability to power key household devices from a regular outlet, the system is designed to be flexible enough to work in a wide range of homes and budgets.

However, those who need a battery backup system for a larger home may require a more elaborate solution. EnergySage can be the perfect place to start in order to keep the lights on after severe weather strikes.

