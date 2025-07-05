Homeowner frustrated after neighbor installs bizarre new property feature: 'Every time I leave my house, it comes on'

"Those don't really work at all."

A Redditor complained about their neighbor's strange, headache-inducing pest repellent box that emits a high-pitched noise.

The post showed a picture of a small box on a post, resembling a mailbox. The original poster explained: "My neighbors recently put in this little post that makes a very high pitched ringing sound every time it detect movement. … Basically every time I leave my house, it comes on and starts giving me a headache."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said older people don't hear the noise, but they're in their 20s and can still hear it. It's causing them distress, but the neighbors refuse to find another pest repellent.

These sound-based pest repellents aren't as dangerous and harmful as pesticides. However, they're not a great alternative. According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, the efficacy of these devices is questionable. The Federal Trade Commission warned over 60 companies that manufacture these devices about making unsupported claims about their effectiveness.

Research from the University of Arizona noted that "many studies have tested the effectiveness of the sonic pest devices, most illustrating their ineffectiveness."

It seems the most problematic pests only have a slight or temporary aversion to the sounds. However, it may harm humans, or at least cause discomfort, like in the OP's case.

If the sound bothers younger people, it might also bother other wildlife in the area. Creatures like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds could be deterred by the unpleasant noise. These pollinators are essential for a flourishing garden and a healthy ecosystem.

The sound could also be distressing to animals like deer or squirrels. While these animals can be seen as pests, pushing them out of their habitats decreases biodiversity and weakens ecosystems.

Biodiversity is crucial for a healthy planet. A wide range of flora and fauna helps stabilize climate conditions, manage disease spread, and support food security.

In fact, encouraging biodiversity can act as a natural pest repellent. Ultimately, there are more effective and less disruptive pest repellent options that the OP's neighbor could try, such as physical barriers or natural predators.

One commenter pointed out: "Those don't really work at all."

Another commenter felt bad for all the critters who might hear it, writing: "It's not just young people who can hear them— think of the bats and birds, native fauna for whom this would be total noise pollution."

