Homeowner warned after sharing image of recent landscaping job: 'This is terrible work'

A seemingly simple poolside renovation turned into a mini home improvement drama on Reddit, and it's gotten people rethinking one of the most overlooked details in yard design: edging.

In a recent post on r/landscaping, a homeowner shared photos of their newly redone pool area, explaining that their crew reinforced the eroding edge, added a new walkway, and filled the space with road base and decorative rock. However, one detail is driving them crazy.

"We like it overall but the metal edging they used is like 3 [inches] off the ground and is completely exposed. Is this correct or wrong?" they wrote.

The OP then asked for advice, wondering if the edging could be hammered down. Commenters were quick to weigh in.

"Looks like instead of digging down 3 [inches] and laying the base, they just raised everything 3 [inches]. This is terrible work and if possible I'd ask for it to be fixed," one person wrote.

"You cannot win with this stuff. Yes you can tap it in with a hammer, but I'd call them back to do it," another Redditor added.

Others took a more optimistic view, noting that the sharp edges might blend in over time.

"Looks high now, but erosion, buildup of cut grass, etc. will eventually fill it in to create a less exposed look. Cutting the grass higher will help and the contrasting fill … will be less visible," one commenter shared.

While this particular job may come down to poor workmanship, it also points to a broader frustration. Edging, especially the cheap plastic kind, isn't always worth the trouble. It shifts, cracks, and warps as the ground settles, leaving homeowners with uneven borders that collect debris or trip up lawnmowers.

More and more homeowners are moving away from rigid lawn borders altogether in favor of natural, low-maintenance landscaping. Natural lawns with native grasses, clover, and xeriscaped beds can define walkways just as effectively, without the upkeep. These alternatives also help soil stay in place, reduce water needs, and create small but vital habitats for pollinators, an invisible network that keeps local ecosystems — and our food systems — thriving.

