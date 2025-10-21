Officials offer residents free home improvements through new program: 'It would be pretty amazing if every household had one'

Nonprofit Mālama Maunalua has started a pilot program that has provided free rain barrels and other stormwater infrastructure to nearly 300 households in Oahu, Hawai'i.

As Spectrum News reported, the Rainwater Capture Incentive Program offers rain barrels to capture rainwater from the roofs of residences before it flows onto the ground and into the street, where it can collect pollutants and sediment, eventually making its way into the ocean.

The pollutants can contaminate the water, causing damage to the coastal ecosystem and affecting the health of marine life and humans. The contaminated runoff water can cause invasive algae blooms that smother native algae, seagrass, and coral.

"It would be pretty amazing if every household had one," said Pam Weiant, the director of science and planning at Mālama Maunalua.

The pilot program gave preference to applicants from lower-income, multi-generational homes and coordinated with local companies that could help with installation.

Installation involved connecting the home's gutter downspout to a 50-gallon barrel that would collect rainwater flowing off the roof. The collected water could then be emptied through a spigot by the homeowner for use in watering their garden.

By installing the rainwater collection barrels, homeowners are not only helping the local ecosystem, but they can also save money on their water bill by using their own natural water source to support their gardens.

Mālama Maunalua found that the biggest obstacle to residents upgrading to environmentally-friendly stormwater infrastructure was knowledge and expense.

The pilot program aimed to educate residents and remove the cost barrier for those who could not otherwise afford the barrel and installation costs.

By spreading the word about climate-friendly initiatives, we can educate those who may be unaware of simple things they can do — or not do — in order to help the environment.

The nonprofit received over 2,300 applicants for the Rainwater Capture Incentive Program, which showed a higher level of interest than expected. The organization is motivated to expand the program and is working on raising the necessary funds.

Weiant reflected on the pilot program: "It's a starting point. It's a message, and it is helping to get the word out there in the community that this is a solution [to mitigate environmental harm]."

