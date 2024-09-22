Laptop owner shares frustration after facing strange device malfunction: 'I don't want a new laptop'

Their frustration echoes a growing sentiment among consumers exhausted by the constant pressure to upgrade devices.

A Reddit post is exposing a problem many of us face: the neverending cycle of hardware replacements. One user's struggle with a malfunctioning laptop keyboard inspired a passionate discussion about planned obsolescence.

The poster shared their exasperation when their laptop keyboard mysteriously stopped working, only to function perfectly in the BIOS and after a memory upgrade. This on-again, off-again performance led them to suspect intentional obsolescence designed to force consumers to repurchase.

"I don't want a new laptop," the user declared. "This works fine." Their frustration echoes a growing sentiment among consumers exhausted by the constant pressure to upgrade devices.

This rapid replacement cycle comes at a steep human cost. The Redditor notes that "people in Africa die so we can make new chips and computer components."

The environmental impact is just as concerning. Millions of tons of electronic waste are discarded every year. Many of these devices contain valuable materials that could be recycled and harmful substances that damage the environment when improperly disposed of.

Thankfully, we're not powerless in this fight. By making smarter choices about our tech habits, we can save money and resources while reducing our environmental footprint.

Fellow Redditors chimed in with their own experiences and solutions.

One user shared: "I hate buying things! I spend months, even years, weighing costs, consumer reports, etc. for large purchases. My goal is to buy something once or to have it as long as possible."

Another commenter expressed a newfound awareness: "I have now awakened to the horrors and oh my god. I don't even want to buy a new hairclip anymore."

These reactions highlight a growing desire for more sustainable, long-lasting products. By demanding better from our manufacturers and supporting companies that prioritize longevity, we can create a future where our gadgets serve us, not the other way around.

