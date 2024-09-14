Samsung customers call out the company for issues with new Galaxy Ring product: 'A disposable tech accessory that isn't designed to last'

While Samsung probably didn't intend to make its Smart Rings difficult to fix, products with a short shelf life have a major impact on humans and the planet nonetheless.

Planned obsolescence — a shady business strategy that involves intentionally designing products to break or wear down quicker — might be good for the economy, but it's not so great for our wallets or the environment.

One Reddit user brought attention to this wasteful trend in the r/technology subreddit, where they shared a troubling report about the longevity of Samsung's Galaxy Smart Ring.

What's happening?

iFixit, a company that advocates for consumers' right to repair their products instead of having to replace them, reported on the allegedly defective gadget.

According to their findings, the Smart Ring could be irreparable if the battery stops working. iFixit called the device the "most disposable" in the Galaxy line since it is powered by lithium-ion batteries, which have been criticized for their short life span when used in wearable electronics.

The report found that replacing the battery wasn't an option because of the ring's complex inner structure. The battery is connected to the circuit board via a sealed-in press connector, making it virtually impossible to access the battery without damaging the device.

While the device's design may help Samsung save money and get products out faster, it may do more harm than good overall.

"They should just call it what it is: non-fixable and disposable," one commenter said.

"TLDR; Planned Obsolescence," another said succinctly.

"The Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that isn't designed to last more than two years … There's no question that each one of these rings will end up being added to our ever growing e-waste problem," the iFixit report concluded.

Why are the unfixable Galaxy Smart Rings concerning?

According to renewable energy firm Acciona (citing "consumer and user organizations"), planned obsolescence can cost consumers a staggering 50,000 euros (currently more than $55,000) per person over their lifetimes. That's a lot of hard-earned cash down the drain.

Not to mention, all those defunct Smart Rings have to end up somewhere, which is likely a landfill. When electronics aren't disposed of properly, they can leach heavy metals and plastics into the environment, contributing to pollution and groundwater contamination.

Plus, when consumers are forced to buy new products instead of having the option to repair them, more metals must be extracted and energy generated to create them. In turn, resources are degraded and depleted, and the Earth gets even hotter from the planet-warming gases released during production and transportation.

Is Samsung doing anything about this?

The Cool Down did not find any specific information about how Samsung is addressing the issue with its Smart Ring. As of this reporting, an FAQ entry on the product's web page replied to the question of battery replacement by saying: "You can't replace the components of the Galaxy Ring. You have to replace the entire product."

However, the company is reducing its environmental impact by improving the energy efficiency of certain appliances and slashing carbon pollution throughout the product life cycle. It has also started incorporating recycled and recyclable materials in several Galaxy products, according to its 2023 Electronics Sustainability Report.

According to the company's website, old Samsung Galaxy phones can be upcycled into smart home devices, which cuts down on resource use and e-waste. Perhaps discarded Smart Rings can be repurposed similarly.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Fortunately, many electronics manufacturers are starting to recognize the need for sustainability in their business strategies. For example, Lenovo recently partnered with iFixit to make it easy for consumers to repair their ThinkPads from home.

E-waste recycling nonprofits and programs by companies like Redwood Materials are becoming increasingly popular to keep toxic chemicals out of landfills and give products a second life.

We can also do our part to tackle e-waste and planned obsolescence by holding corporations accountable, supporting circular brands, and buying recycled or refurbished products. Every small action can help pave the way to a cleaner, more equitable future — both for people and the planet.

