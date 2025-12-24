Gardener shares incredible before-and-after photos after planting new 'oasis' in yard: 'That's really cool'

A lush garden is a dream for many homeowners. But what if your yard is tiny?

Well, one Redditor proved just how much is possible even with a small amount of space. They posted a pair of photos in r/Permaculture that put their progress in the spotlight.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"It is my little paradise," the gardener wrote in the post's comments.

With only a 12-foot by 14-foot plot of land and two months of work, they had planted about 42 different species of fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

In their words, the project transformed what was once a "desert" into an "oasis." Before they started, the ground was extremely dry and full of broken bricks. It needed some help regaining moisture and nutrients before anything could be planted.

This kind of gardening is known as permaculture, which is a practice that takes cues from the natural world to create self-sustaining gardens.

It often involves planting native species, which need less water and maintenance than other species. That's because they are adapted to succeed in their environment without humans.

Overall, combining permaculture designs and native plants is a great way to replace a grass lawn — or a desert patch — with something that is less work and more productive in the long run.

For example, the original poster's garden will provide a variety of foods that could well stock any kitchen. That means fewer items in the grocery cart and more savings in the bank.

Plus, this ambitious gardener is well on their way to creating a bustling ecosystem right in their backyard.

They plan to continue adding new types of plants, as well as create a "constructed wetland" with a wooden walkway down the middle. Their hope is that it will serve as a habitat for dragonflies, which can help control mosquitoes.

Back on Reddit, fellow horticulturists were amazed by the success of the two-month-old garden.

"That's really cool," one person wrote.

"Looking awesome," another marveled.

"Enjoy," a third added.

