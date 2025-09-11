  • Home Home

Pedestrian sparks outrage after sharing shocking public service announcements: 'Stop trying to shift the blame'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: iStock

For some pedestrians, navigating their local city can be a perilous journey filled with numerous modern challenges. From distracted drivers to poorly built pathways, just getting from point A to point B isn't always as easy as it sounds. 

Despite these difficulties, some pedestrians still face unwarranted vitriol from those around them. To demonstrate this, one Redditor shared a collection of campaigns that appeared to target pedestrians and put the responsibility on them to avoid collisions with vehicles.      

"The victim blaming ... makes me most angry."
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car accidents involving pedestrians have steadily increased since 2009.

These crashes have often been attributed to factors such as speeding, distracted driving, and insufficient pedestrian infrastructure. However, other factors like light conditions, roadway location, and the time of day also play a major role in the occurrence of accidents. 

As seen in the original post, the onus of road safety for foot traffic can sometimes be placed more directly on pedestrians. This sentiment may be rooted in the fact that many locations across North America are built around car-centric infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of vehicles over other modes of transportation.

This emphasis on vehicles can lead to a sense of entitlement among some drivers, leading them to view pedestrians in a negative light

Down in the comments section, most users saw the post as an opportunity to vent their own personal frustrations with targeted backlash against pedestrians. 

"I think the police should focus on unsafe driver behavior, and stop trying to shift the blame to peds and cyclists for drivers who are aggressive and distracted," suggested one commenter. 

"I don't see it on any of these, but the victim blaming that makes me most angry is 'they had headphones on,'" explained another user. 

"There should be some way I can text drivers when I'm about to cross the street, just to make sure they're aware," joked a third commenter. 

