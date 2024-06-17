Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after neighbor cuts down trees on property: 'I have spent so much time and money improving my yard'

Unfortunately, disputes over trees are nothing new, and they're not always easy to solve.

A self-proclaimed "long-time lurker" in a popular subreddit was seemingly in shock after their neighbor's contractor removed two trees on their property, damaging a third in the process.

"I lived it — my neighbors cut down my trees," the original poster wrote in the r/treelaw community, which discusses tree law but doesn't give official legal advice.

The OP explained that they returned home to discover a crew cutting down two mature trees on their property. However, the neighbor believed the trees were his. The removal of the trees also damaged a beloved dogwood that was clearly on the OP's property.

The loss of the trees was heartbreaking for multiple reasons. The OP had poured a lot of effort into their yard, hoping to create a beautiful retreat that supported the local ecosystem.

The destruction of the trees resulted in less shelter and food for wildlife, and it eliminated a potential outdoor spot for the OP to escape heat.

"I have spent so much time and money improving my yard, planting native trees and pollinator gardens, having big dreams about this lovely shady corner of my yard," the OP shared. "... And then BLECK. It's steamrolled and left ugly."

Thanks to the wisdom of other Redditors, though, the OP may just have a path forward even though they didn't believe their neighbor had any "malicious intent." Multiple commenters advised the poster to get a survey before taking any other action. That information can aid with a smooth conversation or any legal proceedings.

One person seemed to have a less-than-favorable opinion of the neighbor, wondering if he mowed around the OP's trees.

"He knew exactly what was up," the commenter said, also referencing how the tree company hired by the neighbor didn't seem to be insured. The owner didn't answer the OP's phone calls after the poster obtained the information from the neighbor.

However, another person's tale revealed why it's best not to make hasty assumptions. They shared that they had once blundered by accidentally starting a project on their neighbor's property. A constructive, calm conversation helped keep the situation civil.

"I'll just be more conscientious in the future. … Moral of the story: go get a survey," they wrote.

"You have to get your property surveyed first off. … You can't proceed until you clarify that," someone else agreed. "Either way, you can proceed with pursuing the tree company about your dogwood. You might need an arborist to certify the damage. They are responsible for that."

