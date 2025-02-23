Homeowner blindsided by outrageous demand from new neighbor: 'Someone help me out here'

"This is like a burglar cutting himself on glass while breaking into a house and then suing the owners."

A Redditor posted about an issue concerning their fruit trees after a neighbor ate peaches from it without permission and complained about getting sick. That same neighbor is now demanding they cut it down. The tree is special to the OP, as their late parents planted some of the trees.

However, they're asking the community if they're wrong for not agreeing to cut it down.

The peach tree owner didn't have issues with previous neighbors, perhaps as the house is in the countryside and surrounded by woods. He and his wife don't even eat the peaches, instead letting the local deer feast on the organic fruit. However, the new neighbor unknowingly came over and helped herself to some peaches, which she shared with her son.

How did the OP find out about this? That same neighbor came over and told him, "The peaches made my son and I sick," before threatening to call the cops if he didn't remove the tree.

As one person in the comments remarked, "This woman had the audacity to come onto their property and steal from them, then complain that they got sick from the fruit they stole."

Cutting down two organic fruit trees doesn't make sense in this situation. After all, trees bring many benefits to the environment, from shade to oxygen to being a home for pollinators. In this case, these trees also serve as healthy food for the local friendly wildlife. Therefore, cutting these trees based on a senseless threat from a neighbor who doesn't understand boundaries could harm the homeowner's emotional well-being and the needs of the local environment.

The overall response is the OP isn't the jerk in this situation. "This is like a burglar cutting himself on glass while breaking into a house and then suing the owners," quipped one respondent.

Knowing the homeowner maintained the trees organically, another person said, "Someone help me out here.. why would eating peaches that haven't been sprayed with pesticides make you sick?"

The OP can put up security cameras to see if the neighbor trespasses again and attempts to take down or injure the tree. There are also tree laws in various states that compensate homeowners who are the victims of tree damage from other people.

